Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $358,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

