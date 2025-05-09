Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $374,000 Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

