Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $381,000 Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $986,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

