Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $380,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forestar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FOR stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.46. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Forestar Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.