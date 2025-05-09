Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of CCB opened at $83.95 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,454.42. The trade was a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.