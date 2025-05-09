Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 88,350 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBSI opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

