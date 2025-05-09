Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.33. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

