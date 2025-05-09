Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $11,584,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. Barclays raised their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

BILI opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

