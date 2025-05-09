Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 109,577 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,577 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,126.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,596 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $345.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.