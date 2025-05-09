Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,029 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $63,044,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $24,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

