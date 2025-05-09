Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 338 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $119.39 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

