Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 36 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total transaction of $154,864.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. This represents a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total value of $72,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,219.48. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,583 shares of company stock worth $533,455. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $303.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.04 and a 52-week high of $405.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

