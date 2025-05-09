Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 489 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

