Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 490 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,662,000 after buying an additional 85,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,971,000 after acquiring an additional 631,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 952,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bancorp by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

