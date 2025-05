Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 57,891 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE W opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,028. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

