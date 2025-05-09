Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 57,891 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,891 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Wayfair Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE W opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,205.76. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,028. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

