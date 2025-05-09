Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 937 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of AxoGen worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2,912.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $4,552,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AxoGen by 49,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 91,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

AxoGen Stock Down 22.9 %

AXGN stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 1.19. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

