Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $357,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AROW opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $437.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,291.80. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

