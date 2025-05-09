Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $375,000 Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 409,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 446.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $594.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.16.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $295.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $16.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology Profile

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.