Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Willdan Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 470.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 626.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at $500,466.40. The trade was a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WLDN

Willdan Group Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.