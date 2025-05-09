Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tredegar worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,623,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tredegar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,062,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 124,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 130,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 608.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 129,909 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG opened at $8.33 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $288.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

