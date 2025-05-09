Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

