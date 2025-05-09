Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.76.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $253.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $406.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.23 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

