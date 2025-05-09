Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,503,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2,391.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

