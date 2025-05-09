Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 87,500 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This trade represents a 87.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.