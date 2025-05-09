Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 55,556 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total transaction of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total value of $8,052,007.32.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $428.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.60 and a 200 day moving average of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 840.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

