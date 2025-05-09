Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $8,386,592.85 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FICO opened at $2,111.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,240.31 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,875.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,979.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,268.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $234,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 474.7% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

