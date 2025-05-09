Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $6,642,221.25 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 1st, William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 158.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

