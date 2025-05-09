Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Sells 40,014 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $253.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

