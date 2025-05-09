Insider Selling: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$3,045,105.89 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Pridham sold 487,139 shares of MA Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.01), for a total value of A$3,045,105.89 ($1,951,990.95).

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 2.17.

MA Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia. It operates through Asset Management, Lending & Technology, and Corporate Advisory and Equities segments. The Asset Management segment specializes in private credit, real estate, hospitality, unique operating assets and private equity, and venture capital; and manages traditional asset classes including equities, bonds, and cash for wholesale, retail, and institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.