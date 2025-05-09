Insider Selling: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CEO Sells $13,195,286.10 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 68,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $13,195,286.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,616 shares in the company, valued at $27,914,587.20. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $163,972.02.

On Thursday, February 27th, Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day moving average is $190.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $147.66 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.