Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

