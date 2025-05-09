iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

JXI stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.