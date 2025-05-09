iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,979,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,447,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWL stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.