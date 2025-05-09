iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after buying an additional 163,880 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 300,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of ITOS opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

