Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

NYSE:J opened at $122.92 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

