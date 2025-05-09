Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.75. Janus International Group shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 265,248 shares traded.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,544,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,738 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,593,000 after buying an additional 2,207,140 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,671,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 1,812,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after buying an additional 1,551,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.20.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.