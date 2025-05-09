JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $639,000.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,448,633.78. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,856 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $14,565.60.

On Monday, April 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,411 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $133,639.66.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.