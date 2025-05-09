Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 2.2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 5,199,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,665,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $955,001.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,328,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,219,789.53. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $71,939.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,846.28. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,524. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 21.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

