Jones Trading Reiterates Buy Rating for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Jones Trading reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AOMR. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $233.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

