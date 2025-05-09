JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $222.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of CABO opened at $173.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. Cable One has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $10,491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

