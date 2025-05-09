JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,916 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:YSEP opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.