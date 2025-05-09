KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 805,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 374,213 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,072 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,001 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $30,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,279.88. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $37,812.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,090,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,527,919.48. This represents a 0.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,137 shares of company stock worth $1,196,312 and sold 17,292 shares worth $184,625. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $606.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

