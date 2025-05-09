Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $11.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,419,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 450,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

