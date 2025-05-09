Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 166.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 269,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $519.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

