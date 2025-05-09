Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $15,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lands’ End by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $441.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

