Leerink Partnrs Boosts Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

