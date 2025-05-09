Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 623,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 80,982 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 472,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $25.32 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

