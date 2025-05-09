LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,022,000 after buying an additional 59,630 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.41. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LENZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LENZ Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LENZ Therapeutics

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.