Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.