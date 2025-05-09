Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.23. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 495,317 shares.

The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $914.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

